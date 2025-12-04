American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 63.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.10. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

