American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Orix Corp Ads $IX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 399.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 1,381,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 856,122 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 392.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 316,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,432 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 136,023 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Orix Corp Ads has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.42. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

