American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in ArcelorMittal $MT

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,420 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 337,158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 814,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.94%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

