American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 61.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 27.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.