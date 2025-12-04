American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,030 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

