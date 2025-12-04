American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.80. Preformed Line Products Company has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $245.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $178.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preformed Line Products has an average rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

