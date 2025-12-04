American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Corporation $GHM

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 35.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Graham Corporation has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial lowered Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

