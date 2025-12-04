American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.58 Million Stake in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $23,600,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Scholastic Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $738.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

