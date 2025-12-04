American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.07 Million Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,371,617.70. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,073,279 shares in the company, valued at $570,884,348.09. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,205,473. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $82.59 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a PEG ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

