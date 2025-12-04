American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 604.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.