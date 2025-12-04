American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Titan International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $527.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.94.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.74 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

