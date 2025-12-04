American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CNB Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $794.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

