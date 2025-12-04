American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 350,400.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Green Dot Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $731.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the sale, the director owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

