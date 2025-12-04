American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 60.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 876.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Trading Up 2.2%

World Acceptance stock opened at $159.21 on Thursday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $120.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.85 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $566,606.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $167,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,454.95. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance has an average rating of “Reduce”.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

