American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 168,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.58. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

