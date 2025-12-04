American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,500,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 281,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 254,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 365.71%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

