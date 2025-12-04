American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 176,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,457 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 643,641 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

