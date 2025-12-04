American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,533 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 75,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 690.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $490.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEUS. Wall Street Zen cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

