American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 73.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $2.5219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 471.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMAB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

