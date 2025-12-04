American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 39.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 400.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $29.73.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

