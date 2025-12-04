American Century Companies Inc. Sells 120,925 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,925 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after buying an additional 1,582,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.99. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant Increases Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $269.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

