American Century Companies Inc. Sells 27,148 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,307.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $50,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. This trade represents a 9.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,700.40. This trade represents a 17.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,050 shares of company stock worth $101,538. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

