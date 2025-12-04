American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,518,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $87,878,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,558.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,900.00%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

