Annandale Capital LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 665,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after buying an additional 233,874 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 216,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

