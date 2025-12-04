Annandale Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

