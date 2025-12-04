Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.81 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.18 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

