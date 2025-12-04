Annandale Capital LLC Purchases 10,392 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

