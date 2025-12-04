Annandale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,898 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

