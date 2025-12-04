Annandale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,327 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $580.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,625 shares of company stock valued at $38,157,158. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

