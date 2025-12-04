Annandale Capital LLC Sells 46,900 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,249,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after buying an additional 817,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,868,000 after buying an additional 428,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after buying an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:AR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.57. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

