Annandale Capital LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oscar Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 58.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

