Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 100.0%
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.
