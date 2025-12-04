Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 16,663 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $84,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 224,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $10,912,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.79 and a 1 year high of $156.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.