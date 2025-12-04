Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 256,022 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $93,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a yield of 46.0%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.