Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 471,274 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Textron were worth $98,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 191.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

NYSE TXT opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

