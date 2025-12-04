Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 581,748 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $105,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $240,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of D stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

