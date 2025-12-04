Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $110,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $122,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,932,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 989,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

