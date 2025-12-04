Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,194 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $79,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,729.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,999,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $46,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,881,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 1,525,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,678,158.15. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,971,714 shares of company stock valued at $317,397,348. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTH. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

