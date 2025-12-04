Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $108,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,690,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $623,633.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,313.06. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,249. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

