Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 139,012 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,012 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $91,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $429.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.81. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

