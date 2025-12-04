Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,238 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $88,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HUBS opened at $374.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,682.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.41 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.