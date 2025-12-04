Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 22,520 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New York Times were worth $79,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 49.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 154.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

