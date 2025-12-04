Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 715,663 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $92,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.