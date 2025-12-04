Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,094,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,274,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $98,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,522,000 after buying an additional 16,705,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,199,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,359 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,011,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 399,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,816,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

