Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,466 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $81,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.