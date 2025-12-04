Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 554,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $96,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $225,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,723.20. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 63,264 shares of company stock worth $9,489,154 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.33 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

