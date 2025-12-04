Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $110,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $162.47 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.