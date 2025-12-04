Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 299.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298,187 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $78,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KANZHUN Stock Performance
BZ stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About KANZHUN
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
