Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,810 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $121,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $247.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

