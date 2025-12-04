Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225,027 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $87,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $56,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. William Blair raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Shares of CRL opened at $184.88 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -118.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

